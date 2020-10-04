Carmella: ‘You Need to Forget Who They Told You To Be’

– As previously noted, Carmella was revealed as the mystery women in the recent series of vignettes on SmackDown. It looks like Carmella has turned heel, and saying she’s not the dancing fool anymore, noting that she lost her way when she was associated with R-Truth. Carmella shared another tweet earlier today, stating that you have to forget about what the people told you to be in order to be who you truly are.

She tweeted, “To remember who you are, you need to forget who they told you to be.” You can view that tweet below: