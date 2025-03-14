wrestling / News
Carmelo Anthony Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Have Given Travis Scott A Receipt For Slap
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes suffered an injury at WWE Elimination Chamber after Travis Scott legitimately hit him in the head. It was noted that Rhodes had a black eye and ruptured eardrum. In the latest episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast (via Fightful), former NBA player Carmelo Anthony gave his thoughts on the slap and believes Cody Rhodes should have given Scott a receipt immediately. That would have forced Rhodes to break character to do so, which Anthony is fine with.
He said: “Why he slap that man like that? He was leaking. Why did he think that was cool? WWE is so slick with it. They came out and said, ‘Yeah, wrestling is real.’ That was bleeding. That man can’t hear shit. He told him, ‘Make it count. Slap the shit out of him.’ If I was Cody Rhodes, I would have got out of character. Jumped right up. ‘Cut.’ Travis Scott’s ass is grass. You don’t slap nobody that hard. First of all, you gotta learn how to slap somebody. You don’t slap them straight down. You gotta cuff the ear a little bit. You know he was extra excited.“
