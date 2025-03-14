wrestling / News
Carmelo Anthony Doesn’t Like That John Cena Turned Heel
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
Carmelo Anthony is not happy that John Cena turned heel, same as he was angry when Hulk Hogan turned. The NBA star has long been a fan of Cena’s, and he spoke about Cena breaking bad at Elimination Chamber on his
7PM in Brooklyn podcast.
“I don’t like how he switched up,” Anthony said of Cena (per Fightful). “When Hulk Hogan switched up, I was pissed. As a fan, I was hurt when he did that.”
He continued, “I understand with Cena doing that, fans are hurt. He’s a soldier, he was Captain America. He got tired of wearing jorts.”
Cena is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
