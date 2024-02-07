Carmelo Hayes Admits To Trick Williams Attack, Takes Out Ilja Dragunov On WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes reveled in his villain energy this week’s WWE NXT, admitting to the attack on Trick Williams months ago and then attacking Ilja Dragunov. Hayes turned on Williams at NXT Vengeance Day after Williams lost to Dragunov in the main event, and on Tuesday’s show he cut a promo in which he acknowledged that he was the one who attacked Trick way back in October to keep him from being part of the NXT Championship #1 contender’s match.

Hayes said that Williams had betrayed him by going for the NXT Championship instead of staying at the North American Championship level and mocked Williams for having a two-day reign with the NA Title. He said that Williams started to believe the hype from the fans and had to be put in his place, noting that he doesn’t know why anyone was surprised because this is who he’s always been. He closed the promo by saying it was was never a collaboration and Trick was always just his hype man, which was all he would ever be.

Hayes then made another appearance after the main event, which saw Dragunov defeat Dijak. After the match, Melo attacked Dragunov with a chop block from behind and beat him down before holding the NXT Championship up to end the show.