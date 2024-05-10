Carmelo Hayes Reveals The Advice He Received From Shawn Michaels

Carmelo Hayes was given a key piece of advice by Shawn Michaels in NXT, and he recently revealed what it was. Hayes was a top name on NXT before he was drafted to Smackdown earlier this month, and he spoke on The Ringer Wrestling Show about getting advice from HBK about being a smaller guy in the industry.

“He told me, straight up, ‘You can never take a day off. A lot of these guys can take a day off and they’ll be accepted, but you can never take a day off or phone it in,'” Hayes said (per Fightful). “It sucks in a way, but at the same time, I’m open to the challenge because the bar, for some reason, is raised higher because of my size. People are expecting way more. I can’t make mistakes. Not on top of my size, but being perceived as someone who is being pushed to the forefront. I feel a lot of criticism from people off everything I do. I’ve had the microscope on me for a long time.”

He added, “I’m kind of used to it now, but the bar is very higher. One, when you’re a Shawn Michaels guy. Two, when you’re a first round draft pick. Three, being undersized. Four, being of color. There are a lot of things that come into play with that pressure. I’m open to that challenge and looking to prove people wrong. As far as Shawn Michaels goes, he gives me that advice all the time. ‘You have to be better than the rest at everything. You can’t lack. What you lack in size, you have to make up for in every other category.'”

Hayes will face Baron Corbin on tonight’s WWE Smackdown in a King of the Ring first-round match.