Carmelo Hayes Wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmelo Hayes WWE Smackdown 4-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

Carmelo Hayes is the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, picking up the victory on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Hayes won the yearly tournament on Friday’s episode, last eliminating his 2024 rival Andrade to get the win.

Also competing in the match were Carlito, R-Truth, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Karrion Kross, Tyler Bate, Elton Prince, Kit Wilson, Berto, Angel, Otis, Santos Escobar, Pete Dunne, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Akira Tozawa, Ludwig Kaiser, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Chad Gable.

Carmelo Hayes, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

