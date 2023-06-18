– Ahead of their title match at next week’s NXT Gold Rush: Night 2, WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will confront Baron Corbin face-to-face. WWE made the announcement on social media earlier today.

The first night of NXT Gold Rush takes place on Tuesday, June 20 on USA Network. The show will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate (Special Referee: Mustafa Ali)

* #1 Contender’s Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

* Chase U pep rally for Thea Hail

* Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes to meet face-to-face