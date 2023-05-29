wrestling / News

Carmelo Hayes Defeats Bron Breakker To Retain NXT Title At Battleground (Clips)

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Battleground Carmelo Hayes Image Credit: WWE

Carmelo Hayes put his rivalry with Bron Breakker to apparent rest at NXT Battleground, defeating Breakker to retain the NXT Championship. Hayes picked up the win against Breakker in the main event of Sunday’s NXT PPV to hold onto the title, pinning him after the Nothing But Net.

Hayes’ title run is now at 58 days, having captured it from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver. You can see highlights from the match below.

Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here>

article topics :

Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, NXT Battleground, Jeremy Thomas

