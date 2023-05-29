wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Defeats Bron Breakker To Retain NXT Title At Battleground (Clips)
Carmelo Hayes put his rivalry with Bron Breakker to apparent rest at NXT Battleground, defeating Breakker to retain the NXT Championship. Hayes picked up the win against Breakker in the main event of Sunday’s NXT PPV to hold onto the title, pinning him after the Nothing But Net.
Hayes’ title run is now at 58 days, having captured it from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver. You can see highlights from the match below.
Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here>
.@bronbreakkerwwe has arrived.#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/gouF1lZ9J6
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
The hometown kid has arrived!@Carmelo_WWE is ready.#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/QDH2U5zvEb
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
Woah @Carmelo_WWE went FLYING 😱@bronbreakkerwwe #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/oafCGtShse
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
Here comes @Carmelo_WWE!!!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/K2EpydpbIc
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
OMG WHAT A SPEAR!!!
How did @Carmelo_WWE survive?!@bronbreakkerwwe #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Uujtv7jz95
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
WHAT A MATCH.@Carmelo_WWE is still HIM.#AndStill #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/qqKYSzWINz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
