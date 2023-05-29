Carmelo Hayes Defeats Bron Breakker To Retain NXT Title At Battleground (Clips)

Carmelo Hayes put his rivalry with Bron Breakker to apparent rest at NXT Battleground, defeating Breakker to retain the NXT Championship. Hayes picked up the win against Breakker in the main event of Sunday’s NXT PPV to hold onto the title, pinning him after the Nothing But Net.

Hayes’ title run is now at 58 days, having captured it from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver. You can see highlights from the match below.

