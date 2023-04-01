Carmelo Hayes Defeats Bron Breakker To Win NXT World Title at Stand and Deliver

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to win the NXT World Title at NXT Stand and Deliver. The finish Hayes countering a gorilla press into a Codebreaker, followed Hayes going up top for the Nothing but Net leading to the pin.

The loss ends Breakker’s long reign as NXT Champion, as he won the belt back on April 4th, 2022 and reigned for 362 days.

