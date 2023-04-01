wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Defeats Bron Breakker To Win NXT World Title at Stand and Deliver
Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to win the NXT World Title at NXT Stand and Deliver. The finish Hayes countering a gorilla press into a Codebreaker, followed Hayes going up top for the Nothing but Net leading to the pin.
The loss ends Breakker’s long reign as NXT Champion, as he won the belt back on April 4th, 2022 and reigned for 362 days.
HIS MOMENT 💜💛@Carmelo_WWE #StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/rM3X1vQaDA
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
The most dominant NXT champion EVER 🏆@bronbreakkerwwe #StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/cGz13yCwth
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
He is who he is…and he is HIM 🔥@Carmelo_WWE #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/sGsunkN8We
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
This tribute…
🐐 recognize 🐐@Carmelo_WWE #StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/Rus8bA9kJp
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Things are starting to pick up in this #WWENXT Championship Match!!!@Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/usmx4xWOPn
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
This man is a DIFFERENT level of athlete 😱@bronbreakkerwwe #StandandDeliverpic.twitter.com/SGSiVZg4IP
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Smile through the pain @bronbreakkerwwe 😅#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/GwmEDo9Zgn
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
🏆 HIS MOMENT 🏆
AND NEW NXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE 💜#StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/hwwyz8afCq
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Welcome to the HIM era. @Carmelo_WWE is the NEW #WWENXT Champion!#AndNew #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/pNcYAk1RMD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
