Carmelo Hayes Isn’t Getting Caught Up In His Career Coming Full Circle at NXT Battleground

Carmelo Hayes is defending his NXT Championship in his hometown at NXT Battleground on Sunday, but he says he isn’t letting himself get caught up in that. Hayes will face Bron Breakker with the championship on the line at Sunday’s PPV, which takes place in Lowell, Massachusetts. Hayes recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about how the moment is a big one for him, saying he’s making sure he delivers at the show.

“Yeah, I’m not getting lost in that,” Hayes said (per Wrestling Inc). “It almost feels like that is a true homecoming, like a full circle moment. Even when I was there, I just remember being so motivated after watching that show, and I was already kind of in the business, I was about two years in. Watching that, I was like, ‘Man, I would love to get to this point where I can come home and perform in front of my friends and family.'”

Hayes defeated Breakker for the championship at NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.