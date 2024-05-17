Carmelo Hayes On Cody Rhodes & Triple H’s Mindsets Toward Building WWE’s Future

Carmelo Hayes faced Cody Rhodes on WWE Smackdown last month, and he recently weighed in on how Rhodes and Triple H are both focused on building WWE’s future. Hayes spoke with The Masked Man Show and talked about working with Rhodes, as well as how the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shares a mindset with Triple H. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Rhodes: “He’s been one of those guys, where, you know, he’s really tapped into the future, and same with Hunter. They understand that these are the next guys, these are the guys we’re going to be working with down the road … he’s always got his ear to the streets and he knows like, ‘Alright, who’s coming up, who’s hot, you know who can I make money with in the future.'”

On Rhodes and Triple H’s mindset: “Hunter and Cody are neck and neck with that kind of understanding for building the future and understanding that these are the guys that are going to carry us into the next generation … that’s the one thing I love about the landscape of WWE right now, is that it’s very future centric if you will. Where you know they’re really hammering on helping guys get to that next level and succeed.”