Carmelo Hayes Comments On Getting Name-Dropped By Joe Hendry On WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes heard his name get mentioned on this week’s WWE NXT, and he reacted in a now-deleted post on Twitter. As noted Hendry performed a song on Tuesday’s show where he referred to Trick Williams as “Melo’s bitch.” The WWE Smackdown star posted to Twitter to comment on the mention, with Fightful reporting that Hayes told Hendry to keep his name out of his mouth lest he appear.

Hayes has since deleted the post. Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship against Williams at NXT Battleground on Sunday.