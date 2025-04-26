– In a post on social media, WWE SmackDown Superstar Carmelo Hayes commented on a post by the USA Network, noting the one-year anniversary of Hayes being drafted to the SmackDown roster from NXT one year ago today. The USA Network tweet reads, “While this year did not go as he expected to, Carmelo is starting to turn it around! #SmackDown.” Hayes later responded to the anniversary, and he wrote the following:

“Regardless of what was expected or not this year, I never measured my success on Championships or winning matches. When I got the ball it was a first down or touchdown. Stole the show and had banger matches with anyone and everyone. Traveled the world and honed my craft against the best. Wrestled the WWE Champion 10+ times and got to work and learn from legends and future hall of famers. Im winning in every way possible. I killed shit this year and was drafted first for a reason. You can’t deny what won’t be denied. Haven’t even started cooking yet. #Happy1Year #Marathon 🏁🎯”

Carmelo Hayes has shifted his momentum in recent weeks. The night before WrestleMania 41, he won this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday Night SmackDown.

