Carmelo Hayes Comments After ‘We Want Melo’ Trends Online

The phrase “We Want Melo” began trending on social media today, with Carmelo Hayes taking to his account to comment. As Fightful notes, the hashtag began trending on Twitter ahead of Monday’s episode of Raw, to the point that it reached the top five trending sports topics.

Hayes posted to Twitter to comment, writing succinctly:

“If this works…lol.”

Hayes was last in action on the July 18th episode of WWE Smackdown.