– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes compared how Shawn Michaels implements his creative vision in NXT compared to Triple H in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Carmelo Hayes on Shawn Michaels’ creative style compared to Triple H: “It’s a positive, it’s not a negative at all. I think Shawn is very, he reacts with passion and emotion. With Hunter, he’s very calm and cool all the time, so it’s never like you ever see him get out of pocket or nothing. He’s very calm and cool all the time.”

On how you have to be sharper around Shawn Michaels: “There’s nothing against being passionate and emotional at all, but, you’ve got to be a little bit sharper with Shawn sometimes because he has a vision and he wants the vision to come true. If it doesn’t come true, he’s passionate. Hunter is passionate as well, don’t get me wrong, but he’s just kinda cool. He’s not gonna yell at you or anything.”

Carmelo Hayes will return to action on WWE SmackDown later this week. He will face off against Andrade in their sixth matchup. This week’s SmackDown will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.