Carmelo Hayes Doesn’t Adhere to a Cruiserweight Mindset

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Carmelo Hayes shared his thoughts on weight classes in professional wrestling and how he views his matches against sometimes much larger opponents. Hayes also explained how coaching advice kept him from basing his work on comparative sizes. You can find a highlight from Hayes on the topic below.

On maintaining a proper perspective despite his weight class: “One time one of my coaches here, he said when you watch Shawn Michaels versus the Undertaker, you’re not looking at big guy, little guy. If you really think back on it, you’re just looking at an icon, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker. So, it’s the same energy. I don’t try and carry myself like a cruiserweight. On paper, yeah, I’m a cruiserweight. But in the ring, you’re not going to get that type of energy from me at all. I’m just as big as whoever my opponent is. And that’s kind of the mindset that I walk into every match with.”