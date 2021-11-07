Carmelo Hayes Declares Himself ‘The New Face of NXT’

– WWE NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes released a video message yesterday directed at the WWE NXT veterans who don’t like that he calls himself the A-champion. You can see what he had to say below:

“Hey, this is for all you NXT veterans that are pressed at the fact I’m calling myself the A-Champion. Well, you know, right now, I don’t care what you guys think. Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano — I’m not worried about y’all. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing because at the end of the day, when I get in the ring, I don’t freakin’ miss. So from this point on, this is my show. This is my brand. I’m the new face of NXT. And that’s all it is. That’s all it’s going to be. And y’all can just kiss my ass.”

On last week’s edition of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams beat Johnny Cargano and Dexter Lumis in the main event. He also confronted Tommaso Ciampa and called himself the A-Champion of NXT 2.0.