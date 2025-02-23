– During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes discussed his growth since his move to the main roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think I’ve just been proud of my growth. I think it’s just so wild that now quickly things change in such a short period of time. You think you got it all figured out, and then you come up here in the land of sharks, which is SmackDown and Raw, and you kind of learn the hard way that it’s a completely different game. So I think the biggest thing that I’ve taken away from it is just the elevation of how things have to happen in order for you to become who you are supposed to be.”

Hayes and tag team partner The Miz picked up a huge win last Friday on SmackDown, beating the team of LA Knight and R-Truth.