Carmelo Hayes Discusses Holding His Own Against Cody Rhodes

– During an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes discussed joining the SmackDown roster, holding his own against Cody Rhodes, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Carmelo Hayes on being beyond dream matches: “I’m so far past dream matches and fantasy matches. I think now that I’m on SmackDown, I’m everybody’s fantasy match, and I’m everybody’s dream match. They should be wanting to get into the ring with me. I just wrestled Cody Rhodes, the WWE Champion. If that doesn’t put me at the top of the pecking order, I don’t know what does.”

On holding his own against Cody Rhodes: “It’s from delivering. All the times that I’ve delivered, all the times that I’ve been put in a high-pressure situation and I’ve delivered, things like that. I know that going against Cody Rhodes was shooting from the logo, but I had no doubt in my mind that, match my skills up against his skills, I might not be WWE Champion, but I believe him and I skill-wise are similar. I do have a lot more I need to learn, but hey, I can get in the ring with Cody Rhodes, and I can get down to the wire. He just barely beat me. He didn’t beat me by a landslide. I hung until the final rounds, the championship rounds with Cody Rhodes. I think that says more about me than people expect.”