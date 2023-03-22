Carmelo Hayes Explains Why Bron Breakker Can’t Beat Him

– During a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump, NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes discussed his upcoming title challenge against Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Hayes on his title match with Bron Breakker: “All I’m thinking about is that match with Bron. I’m not really thinking about much other than the match. I mean, I’d like to get away from the rainbow championship. I think that that defines that generation of Bron Breakker, and we’re gonna move way past that and go into the Him Era, which is my era, the Carmelo Hayes era. So it is a possibility, but I need to get to LA and I need to get to Stand & Deliver before we start talking about those types of things.”

On if the question being if Bron Breakker can beat him: “The fact that you bring up last year, if you look at who I was last year as a competitor, I was a completely different competitor. I’ve learned so much from my mistakes over the last years, and there’s very few mistakes that I’ve made. But I’ve learned from each and every one of those ones. But coming into this Stand & Deliver, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been, I’m smarter than I’ve ever been, I’m at the top of my game, man. A lot of people talk about Bron Breakker and me having to beat Bron Breakker. But the real question is, can Bron Breakker beat me? I’m the one to beat in this match. He has to understand that. He’s never beat a Carmelo Hayes, he’s never been up against a Carmelo Hayes. So I’m a whole different beast, I’m a whole different animal coming into this match. He can’t block me, he can’t guard me. I’ve shot the shot 1,000 times. I really am him.

Carmelo Hayes will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. The event is slated for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.