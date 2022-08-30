wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Feels Disrespected & Ignored By Not Being On WWE NXT Worlds Collide
– WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes posted a video yesterday on not being booked for this weekend’s NXT Worlds Collide event. According to Hayes, he’s irritated and disrespected that he doesn’t have a match lined up for the show. You can check out his comments and video below
“Hey, this is the last time I’m going to talk about this on the timeline, but this Worlds Collide thing and me not being involved in it, it’s really starting to irritate me. The fact that I’ve been reaching out to NXT multiple times, and they’ve been ignoring me, it just feels really disrespectful at this point. And it’s not like me at all to come here and complain like this. I don’t do that, but what I will do is I’ll pop up tomorrow on NXT and I’ll say what I need to say. And they may not like it, and they may not hear me, but they’re gonna feel me.
Tonight’s NXT 2.0 airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in Orlando, Florida. Carmelo Hayes is currently not booked or scheduled for the show.
Gotta handle this tomorrow 🗣#MeloForWorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/e8QzBSyYnc
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 29, 2022
