Carmelo Hayes Talks About Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels

Speaking recently with Fightful, Carmelo Hayes shared his thoughts about working with Shawn Michaels and benefitting from the senior wresstler’s experience. Hayes referenced the collaborative dynamic the pair have and how living up to Michaels’ history is a motivation for him. You can read a few highlights from Hayes and watch the full interview below.

On the tempering effect brought by Michaels’ experience:,/b> “It’s mainly things that I say. I like to say a lot of cultural references, and I think what it comes down to is the disconnect between our generations. He’s in his 50’s, there are a lot of things that I want to say that kids are saying and people my age are saying, and he doesn’t understand what it means. I think his big thing, being in the position that he’s in, he doesn’t want me to say anything that is disrespectful or anything that might come off the wrong way. You also have to remember, we have sponsors and are on USA, I don’t want to ever make the brand look bad so I can get in a cool bar. Him and I will collab on a lot of things. ‘Hey Shawn, can I wear this t-shirt?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Can I say this?’ ‘What does it mean?’”

On how Michaels can promote a more restrained approach: “Shawn is a different man now. His big thing with me is ‘do as I say, not as I do.’ There’s a lot of things that he did and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that was the old me. Knowing what I know now, if I could tell myself now,’ he sees a lot of himself in me in a lot of ways, attitude-wise and stuff. He tries to prevent me from, not making a mistake, because it’s not a mistake, but almost like, ‘Hey, if I could have someone reign me in when I was 28, I would have done that.’ There’s a lot of times where he has to do that.”

On the effect caused by working alongside Michaels’ prestige: “I don’t want to say I feel pressure, at the end of the day, I’m doing what I’m doing. I’m not changing anything up, I’m doing the formula that I’ve stuck to and it works for me, but I don’t take it lightly and I do take it as a responsibility. It’s Shawn Michaels. We’re around him so often and sometimes I have to step out of my shoes and realize ‘that’s the Heartbreak Kid. That’s Mr. WrestleMania.’ For him to say those type of things, it makes me want to work harder and motivates me and makes me realize that I can’t let him down. I can’t let him down. That keeps me on my toes for sure.”