– During an interview with WrestlingNews.co ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2024, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes discussed getting emotional watching his real-life girlfriend, Kelani Jordan, win the NXT Women’s North American Title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I was at home on the couch, and, you know, I had no idea. I didn’t know. So I’m sitting watching. I’m thinking as she’s climbing. I’m like, oh, that’s a good little help, you know, a good little almost. I’m thinking somebody’s going to rip her off. She grabbed the title, and I jumped up. I cried. I actually cried tears of joy. I’ve done a lot of cool things, and I haven’t cried. But that made me actually cry just because I know how hard that girl works. Obviously, you know, I care for that girl. But I just know how hard she works, and she earned that.”

Kelani Jordan won the title in a six-woman Ladder Match last month at NXT Battleground. Jordan defends her title tomorrow at NXT Heatwave in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. She’ll be facing Sol Rua.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes will be in action at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event. He’s competing in the men’s Money in the Bank match against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Chad Gable, and Andrade. Tonight’s show is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. Both WWE Money in the Bank 2024 and NXT Heatwave will be broadcast live on Peacock.