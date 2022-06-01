Carmelo Hayes Is Grateful to Have MVP In His Corner, Says MVP’s a Mentor To Him

Carmelo Hayes has a major veteran giving him advice in MVP, and he recently discussed his relationship with the Raw star in a new interview. Hayes appeared on The Black Announce Table for a new interview and talked about how much influence MVP has had on his career.

“That’s my dawg. MVP, I’m so grateful to have him in my corner,” Carmelo said (per Fightful). “He’s an OG that will give you the realness of it. He’s not going to get anything out of me in that way. ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Do this, do that.’ Like a father figure, for real. More like a cool Uncle. If Shawn (Michaels) is a father figure, MVP is like a cool uncle. I shot my shot with that man. He showed up one time at the PC. I said, ‘Hey man, can I talk to you?’ I pitched him an idea I had. He liked it and was digging it. He said, ‘let me take down your number,’ and now we’re cool. He requested me to train with him to get back in the ring. We got in the ring, worked for a couple of weeks, and now he’s a mentor to me, for real.”

Hayes is set to compete against Cameron Grimes in an attempt to win back his NXT North American Championship at NXT In Your House on Saturday.