Carmelo Hayes Accuses Ilja Dragunov Of Attacking Him & Trick Williams On WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes is putting the blame for attacks on himself and Trick Williams at Ilja Dragunov’s hands, levelling the accusation on NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Hayes in down the back, saying that he had been attacked. Williams and officials tended to him and he was taken to the medical area, where a referee determined that Hayes was okay and cleared to compete in the WWE US Championship Tournament on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

At the end of the show, Williams was speaking with Dragunov, who he will challenge for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil courtesy of his Iron Survivor win at Deadline. In the middle of the back and forth, Hayes came down to the ring and said that Dragunov attacked him and had also attacked Williams back in October ahead of the #1 Contender’s match to face Dragunov at NXT Halloween Havoc. Hayes, who won that match and unsuccessfully challenged Dragunov at the October special, said that Dragunov did it in an attempt to split Hayes and Williams since the two of them would be weaker apart than together.

Dragunov professed that he had nothing to do with the attacks and questioned whether Hayes was really attacked tonight. That ended up leading to a tug-of-war with Dragunov’s NXT Title between the champion and Hayes, and during the struggle Hayes accidentally hit Williams in the head with the title. The show ended with all three men looking shocked as the crowd chanted that Hayes was guilty.