Carmelo Hayes Is Not Interested In A Match With Velveteen Dream

There are still fans online that want Velveteen Dream to return to WWE, and one of them hinted at a match with Carmelo Hayes. The post came in response to Hayes requesting that he be booked for Worlds Collide this Sunday.

He wrote: “One week until Worlds Collide and still no answer…I’m bout to show up to Shawn’s office Monday and flip all that shxt over.”

When the fan suggested Dream, Hayes replied simply, “Hell na.”

One week until Worlds Collide and still no answer…I’m bout to show up to Shawn’s office Monday and flip all that shxt over. #MeloforWorldsCollide 🎯 — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 28, 2022

Mannn we can only

D

R

E

A

M

of who your opponent should be — PandemicMacc (@HollyWoodMacc13) August 28, 2022