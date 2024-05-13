Carmelo Hayes Comments On His Issues With Bobby Lashley, Says WWE Main Roster Wrestlers Are Too Comfortable

Bobby Lashley and Carmelo Hayes have been trading shots on social media ever since Lashley said that Melo was disrespectful to veterans. During an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Wrestling Inc), Hayes spoke about why he has a problem with Lashley and said he thinks that the main roster has grown complacent during their time there. Hayes joined the main roster in the Draft last month.

He said: “I mean, it’s not even just a Bobby thing. I feel a lot of guys up on that main roster, they’re just comfortable. They’ve been there for a long time. They’ve been making a lot of money for a long time. You got somebody like me coming in, I haven’t experienced the things that they’ve experienced … he’s right about that. I haven’t had all the accolades that Bobby’s had, I haven’t had all those things. I’m not coming in quiet and I’m not coming in timid; I’m coming in strong. Like I said, they’re comfortable and I’m coming in to make everybody uncomfortable. I want them to know that I’m there, want them to feel my presence, I want them to see me as a threat. I’m not intimidated by anyone up there, like the same energy I brought in the Black and Gold, where I said, ‘Well, why can’t that be me?’ That’s the same way I look around that locker room on ‘SmackDown.’ Why can’t that be me? You know, that’s why I went and challenged Cody Rhodes on my first bight because, you know, why can’t that be me? So, Bobby is going to feel what Bobby is going to feel.“