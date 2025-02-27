Carmelo Hayes On Learning From John Cena During Retirement Tour, Proving Himself On Smackdown

Carmelo Hayes says he’s paying close attention to John Cena so he can learn from his fellow WWE star during his retirement tour. Hayes spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On the road schedule on the main roster:“I mean, I know it can be hectic. There’s been times when it’s been very hectic, like for example this UK tour that we have coming up, we’re hitting a lot of cities out there for a couple of weeks. I’m super excited about that.”

On paying close attention to John Cena on his retirement tour: “He’s somebody that’s, if you look at the landscape of our locker room right now, we’re very fortunate. We have a lot of heavy hitters that (have) been around the block. Cena’s just one of those guys that has just done it all. So, I mean, it’s very cool just being in his presence. It’s very cool to just pick his brain a little bit here and there and see what he’s thinking, what he’s going through. Man, like he’s earned this. He’s earned this story. He’s earned this kind of ‘go home’ for himself and this farewell for himself… He’s one of the biggest stars ever to come out of the WWE.”

On how he relaxes after a match: “Your adrenaline is high. I’ll call my girlfriend (fellow WWE star Kelani Jordan) and just decompress. The more (shows you do), the easier it becomes to come down, because it just becomes normal.”

On his current spot on the Smackdown card: “You know, I’ve been showing week in and week out that my talent speaks for itself. People want to bring up wins and losses and things like that, but in my mind, you know, I’m going out there and putting on a hell of a show and I’m learning. I’m getting better. I’m enjoying what I’m doing and it’s only the beginning.”