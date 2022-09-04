Carmelo Hayes Keeps Title Against Ricochet at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)

– It was not a successful homecoming for Ricochet at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event. Reigning NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes managed to retain his title against the former champion.

In a wild back-and-forth match, Hayes managed to win by the skin of his teeth. Ricochet attempted a Shooting Star Press, but Hayes managed to dodge the move and executed an Inside Cradle. That was enough or Hayes to get the pinfall win and victory over Ricochet.

Carmelo Hayes now enters his fourth month into his second reign as NXT North American champion. He won the title from Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House in early June in a Ladder Match.

You can check out some clips and images from the title match below. You can also check out 411’s ongoing, live play-by-play coverage and results for NXT Worlds Collide 2022 RIGHT HERE.