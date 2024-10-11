Carmelo Hayes & LA Knight Take Shots Ahead Of WWE Smackdown Match

Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight will face off on WWE Smackdown, and the two traded barbs on Twitter ahead of the match. Knight will defend the WWE United States Championship against Hayes on Friday night’s show, and he began the back and forth when he tweeted to hype the match, writing:

“Greenville gets to watch me embarrass @Carmelo_WWE up close and personal. No better way to spend a Friday night in my opinion… YEAH”

Hayes wasn’t impressed, responding with simply:

“Chat GPT ass tweet”

Knight fired back, writing:

“You’ll need it to form thoughts after tomorrow rook”

And that brought another unbothered quip from Hayes, writing:

“”2K MyCareer ass response”

Smackdown airs tonight live on USA Network.

