Carmelo Hayes Loses NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc After Trick Williams Returns

Carmelo Hayes failed to capture the NXT Championship at night two of NXT Halloween Havoc after Trick Williams made his return. Hayes battled Ilja Dragunov for the title in the main event of Tuesday’s show, but came up short after Williams made his return and came out to the ring. The distraction allowed Dragunov to take out Hayes and hit Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Williams was last seen on the October 17th episode of NXT when he was attacked before his scheduled participation in a Fatal Four-Way between Hayes, Williams, Baron Corbin, and Dijak for the title shot. Hayes, who many suspect attacked his friend, won that match.

After the bout, Williams walked into the ring and pulled Hayes to his feet. The two stared off but before Trick could say anything, cameras went backstage where Corbin had attacked Dragunov.