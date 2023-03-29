Carmelo Hayes Wants His NXT Stand & Deliver Match To Stand With WrestleMania’s Main Events

Carmelo Hayes faces Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver, and he wants the match to be talked about in the same breath as the WrestleMania main events after the shows. Hayes spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not considering himself in WrestleMania’s shadow: “Somebody just asked me if I feel like [I’m being in] WrestleMania’s shadow. But nah, I don’t look at it [like that] at all. You got a bunch of big-time matches happening that weekend and I consider this one of the top three, and I don’t take that lightly.”

On wanting the match to have the same regard as the WrestleMania main events: “I expect people to be talking about this in same respect that they’re talking about Cody and [Roman by the end of WrestleMania weekend.”

On his plans following the match: “Once I get the match out of the way, then I can look at it like, ‘Ok, what do I want to enjoy?'”