wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Wants His NXT Stand & Deliver Match To Stand With WrestleMania’s Main Events
Carmelo Hayes faces Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver, and he wants the match to be talked about in the same breath as the WrestleMania main events after the shows. Hayes spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On not considering himself in WrestleMania’s shadow: “Somebody just asked me if I feel like [I’m being in] WrestleMania’s shadow. But nah, I don’t look at it [like that] at all. You got a bunch of big-time matches happening that weekend and I consider this one of the top three, and I don’t take that lightly.”
On wanting the match to have the same regard as the WrestleMania main events: “I expect people to be talking about this in same respect that they’re talking about Cody and [Roman by the end of WrestleMania weekend.”
On his plans following the match: “Once I get the match out of the way, then I can look at it like, ‘Ok, what do I want to enjoy?'”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Affirms His Take On CM Punk’s Instagram Comments
- Alexa Bliss Addresses Recent WWE Hiatus, Shares Update on Her Return
- Jon Moxley Responds To CM Punk’s Instagram Post, Reveals He Was Working Without a Contract, Says AEW Has So Much Drama
- Dax Harwood Says FTR Have Made a Decision On Their Future