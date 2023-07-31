wrestling / News

Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT Title Against Ilja Dragunov at Great American Bash

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Great American Bash Carmelo Hayes Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

Carmelo Hayes had a hard fight on his hands against Ilja Dragunov at the Great American Bash, but he made it out with his NXT Championship reign intact. Hayes defeated Dragunov in the main event of Sunday’s PPV to retain his title, and you can see highlights from the match below.

Hayes’ title reign stands at 121 days, having won the title from Bron Breakker at NXT NXT Stand & Deliver in April. Our coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, NXT Great American Bash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading