Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT Title Against Ilja Dragunov at Great American Bash

Carmelo Hayes had a hard fight on his hands against Ilja Dragunov at the Great American Bash, but he made it out with his NXT Championship reign intact. Hayes defeated Dragunov in the main event of Sunday’s PPV to retain his title, and you can see highlights from the match below.

Hayes’ title reign stands at 121 days, having won the title from Bron Breakker at NXT NXT Stand & Deliver in April. Our coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.

"Get a dream, hold on to it, and shoot for the sky!"@Carmelo_WWE, is ready to put on another show.#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/iXU6NhYYOG — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023

