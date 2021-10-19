Carmelo Hayes Admits He Thought Odyssey Jones Would Win WWE NXT Breakout Tournament

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Carmelo Hayes discussed thinking Odyssey Jones would win the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament, his plans for the NXT North American title, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Carmelo Hayes on thinking Odyssey Jones would win the NXT Breakout Tournament: “I’d read all the same things online, that NXT was going toward big guys and all this other stuff. So if that was true, I thought that Odyssey was going to win the whole thing. But I beat Briggs, Duke and then Odyssey, the three biggest guys in the tournament.”

On WWE’s trust in him and his approach to treating every opportunity like WrestleMania: “They trust me and I trust myself. So I’m just going to keep working and keep grinding. I have one speed, and that’s full speed. That’s why I got this opportunity. I treat every day like it’s WrestleMania.”

On his plans for the NXT North American title: “I plan on making this North American championship the championship. I don’t care if that pisses people off. I’m truly going to do that. I’m not just happy to be here. I’m here to be great.”