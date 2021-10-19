wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Admits He Thought Odyssey Jones Would Win WWE NXT Breakout Tournament
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Carmelo Hayes discussed thinking Odyssey Jones would win the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament, his plans for the NXT North American title, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:
Carmelo Hayes on thinking Odyssey Jones would win the NXT Breakout Tournament: “I’d read all the same things online, that NXT was going toward big guys and all this other stuff. So if that was true, I thought that Odyssey was going to win the whole thing. But I beat Briggs, Duke and then Odyssey, the three biggest guys in the tournament.”
On WWE’s trust in him and his approach to treating every opportunity like WrestleMania: “They trust me and I trust myself. So I’m just going to keep working and keep grinding. I have one speed, and that’s full speed. That’s why I got this opportunity. I treat every day like it’s WrestleMania.”
On his plans for the NXT North American title: “I plan on making this North American championship the championship. I don’t care if that pisses people off. I’m truly going to do that. I’m not just happy to be here. I’m here to be great.”
More Trending Stories
- Edge Shows Shares Photo of Ripped Physique Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel
- Juventud Guerrera On Pitching Mexicools Faction In WWE, Why He Didn’t Like How the Group Was Pushed
- Samoa Joe Reflects On Working For Dixie Carter In TNA, Talks Biggest Differences Working For TNA & WWE
- Tony Khan Reacts to AEW Rampage Topping WWE Smackdown in Head-to-Head Ratings