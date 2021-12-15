Carmelo Hayes on His Dream Matchups From the Main WWE Roster

– WWE NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, and he named Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins as some of his dream matchups. He also discussed working with his mentor Shawn Michaels. Below are some highlights and a clip (via WrestlingInc.com):

Carmelo Hayes on becoming North American champion: “It took me six months to get that [the NXT North American Championship]. So, I’m reaching for the top. I don’t know what’s coming in the next couple of months, but yeah, I’m reaching for the top.”

Hayes on working with Shawn Michaels: “It’s one of those things where you have to remind yourself of who he is. We see him week in, week out. We talk to him like he’s a regular guy. But when you take a step back and realize he’s one of the greatest ever to do this in this business. He’s taught me a lot of things that I’ve applied, and I think that’s a reason for my success in NXT 2.0.”

Hayes on wanting to face Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins: “I’ve said a while back when I get the opportunity to wrestle Kofi, we’re going to steal the show. I truly believe in speaking things into existence. I think Seth Rollins would be a perfect opponent for me. I respect his work, and I think he and I would have great chemistry. We’ll tear it down. We’ll burn it down.”