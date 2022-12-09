Carmelo Hayes On His Initial Reaction to Iron Survivor Challenge, Being Part of Main Event Tapings

Carmelo Hayes is competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on Saturday, and he recently discussed his initial reaction to the match concept and more. Hayes spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting this weekend’s PPV, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his initial reaction to the Iron Survivor Challenge: “I was just trying to wrap my head around it. Just seemed like a lot of stuff going on. Took me a day or two. But once I figured out kind of the strategy going into it as, you know, you got the penalty box. You know, I feel like the idea is to not get into the penalty box because the longer you’re in the penalty box, you know, the less time you have to get falls. So it seems…I think it seems a little bit more complicated on paper. I’m looking forward to Saturday. I think a lot of people are gonna understand a little bit better when you see all of us in the ring going after it, and the girls as well, too.”

On what he’s done to prepare for the match: “It’s tough because like you said, like this has never been done. So there’s no blueprint, there’s really no, there’s really nothing to look at as far as like, I mean, there’s a bunch of matches put into one. So you could you know, look at it like that, but I think I have a pretty strong strategy that I’m gonna keep to myself but I do think I have a pretty solid strategy going into it that I came up with myself and I could be wrong. I don’t think I am. But this is like a test, you know what I mean, this is a trial and we’re and we’re all going into it with different ideas and we’re all gonna see what we pull out. But, you know, I know it’s gonna be something special and we expect to set the bar very, very high on Saturday at Deadline.”

On kicking off the NXT 2.0 era: “Going into it, it was one of those things, I felt like people wanted it to fail. I remember that, like it was you know, when they changed, when they did the colors, everyone was like, “Ugh! No!”, but you know, people were gonna watch but they wanted to see it fail. And I think I went into it like hey, like, I’m not gonna you know, I’m not gonna miss, you know, whatever happens happens but I’m gonna make sure that what I do you guys are gonna respect, you guys are gonna enjoy, at least you know, I can speak for myself. But yeah, that night, kind of like you said, it really was trial by fire.”

On who he’s leaning on at the WWE Performance Center: “All three [Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor, Matt Bloom]. Terry Taylor right now is my main coach that I work with. And he’s very much, he’s like the finishing coach. Because you know, I’ve got the moves down, no one’s gonna teach me moves now. I don’t care too much about that, you know, I’m more mentally, what is the psychology of what we’re doing? You know, what is the story of what we’re doing? And there’s a lot into it, you know, there’s a lot more into it than just what you see on TV as well. In the ring, I should say in the ring. But you know, like you know, Shawn gives me little nuggets every time he talks to you, whether he’s trying to or not, you know, sometimes he says little things to me and I’m just like, Well, I never looked at it like that. But then you got people who are just walking through sometimes like, you know, like Booker T. Booker would just talk to you for 10 minutes, and I’ll pick something from him. So I’m truly a student of the game. And I’m always, you know, trying to figure out new things from different people, you know, every conversation so I learn everything from everybody. Fit Finlay as well.”

On being part of WWE Main Event tapings: “It was great. It was one of those things where you can finally see what all your hard work is like going to pay off one day. You know, you’re here. We’re here. We’re stuck in Orlando, a lot of times, you don’t really see the light at the end of the tunnel. You know it’s there but like you really can’t see it. So this was one of those things where it’s like you get, you’re there and you’re like, “Oh, this is why we’re working so hard,” but when I did the match, the whole experience itself. It just felt right. It just felt right. I did not feel out of place, I didn’t feel like it was bigger than me. I just felt like I truly belonged.”