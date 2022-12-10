Carmelo Hayes on His WWE Main Event Match Against Cedric Alexander

– During a recent interview with Fightful, WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes, he discussed appearing on an October episode of Main Event, competing against Cedric Alexander. Hayes stated the following:

“I feel like I didn’t miss a beat. I feel like when I got the call, it was like, ‘Good. Finally.’ It was more, I knew it wasn’t a ‘Hey, we’re bringing you up’ because I have a lot I need to focus on in NXT, but it was like a reward. ‘Hey man, go up here, show off up here, and come back down.’ It was a great experience. It was one of those experiences that, when I came back, I was more motivated. We’re here, we’re in Orlando, we’re doing the same thing every day with training and stuff, they don’t see that part, and then you get to go outside of Orlando and get to wrestle in front of 7,000 people at the Barclays, this is why we’re doing it. All the hard work we’re putting in down here is for this. It was very motivating.”

Carmelo Hayes will be working tonight’s NXT Deadline show. He’ll be competing in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge against Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and Axiom.