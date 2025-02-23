Carmelo Hayes Reflects On Rivalry With Solo Sikoa In WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes had a rivalry with Solo Sikoa back in their WWE NXT days, and he recently shared his thoughts on Sikoa. Hayes spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and during the conversation he recalled how Sikoa defeated him for the NXT North American Championship back in September of 2022.

“My question is, why did he feel he could come down and take my championship from me?,” Hayes said (per Fightful). “That’s my question. You skipped ahead. You didn’t go back to the fact that he already got called up. He was already with The Bloodline. I was doing my thing, minding my own damn business, and brother comes down with his stupid little music and his blonde hair, and they’re chanting, ‘So-lo, So-lo.'”

Hayes continued, “He came in, he beat my ass, took my title, and then made me have to start from scratch. Screw him. Now he’s my Tribal Chief, but at that time, Screw that guy. Of course, I acknowledge Solo Sikoa.”

Sikoa and Hayes are both part of the Smackdown roster.