Carmelo Hayes on Seeing His WWE NXT NA Title Loss as a Challenge

– During a recent interview with Fightful, WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes discusses losing the North American Championship to Solo Sikoa in September. After he won the title, Sikoa was forced to vacate the title by Shawn Michaels. Hayes discussed how he viewed the title situation as simply another challenge for his career. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Carmelo Hayes on seeing the challenge in the North American title situation: “I took the challenge on it. I said, ‘Okay,’ because it’s out of my control. At that point, it’s like, I’m not going to fight Shawn Michaels for this title. ‘Hey, give it to me. Come on.’ It was a challenge that I was looking at like, ‘Okay, if I have to prove it again. If I have to prove five times that I’m the man, I’ll prove it five times.’”

On his mindset of proving himself: “That’s always my mindset. They keep throwing things at me to see if I’m going to miss, and I looked at this as another one of those. ‘Okay, you want to take my title and you want make me try…’ I didn’t win it back, so I guess I did miss. At the same time, ‘You want to put me in a ladder match, you want me to show out and get my title back, alright, that’s what we’re going to do.’”

Wes Lee won the Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc to crown the new North American Champion. Hayes also competed in the match.