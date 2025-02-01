– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes spoke about possibly facing off against John Cena if the opportunity arose. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Absolutely. John Cena like I said when I was a kid, superhero You know what I mean, to all of us, and it would be a dream come true. But now we’re on the same level as far as we both work for the WWE. We’re both on the main roster and now he’s an enemy, now he’s a threat, now he’s the opposition. So all that fandom goes completely out the window. John Cena, actually I can see you and I will see you either tomorrow or one day in the future.”

Both Carmelo Hayes and John Cena are slated to compete in the men’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 later today. The premium live event is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.