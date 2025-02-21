Carmelo Hayes On the Origin Of His Finisher, Looking Into Finding New One

Carmelo Hayes recently discussed the origin of his Nothing But Net finisher and noted that he’s looking at getting a new one. The WWE Smackdown star spoke with the Toronto Sun and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the origin of his finisher: “I used to do it on the independents, but it was a throwaway because then you don’t know better, what’s what. Then you get to WWE and your skills get honed. I remember Shawn [Michaels], I remember I brought it up, I was like, ‘I can do this move off the top rope.’ I was working with a bunch of big guys at that time. I was working with Josh Briggs and Duke Hudson, so I was working with these huge guys. I remember thinking, ‘I need a finish, something that I can do. I can do this move.’ I remember coach [Matt] Bloom had mentioned, he’s like, ‘That’s a big move, it’s not a move you’re gonna be able to do every night.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t plan on it.’ [Laughs]”

On Shawn Michaels supporting it as a finisher: “Then Shawn, that was his jam. You gotta have a finish that’s over and everybody knows, so he was very adamant, you’re hitting your finish, you’re hitting your finish. Here we are, and people think it takes more out of me than it really does. I’ve perfected it. I understand exactly where I need to land so I’m not taking the brunt of it. I can hit it at any point, I’ve done it over 100 times. So that’s kind of what I’m going with now. I am playing with finding a different finish because I have a deep move set that I can throw in there here and there, so I’m looking into something else possibly.”