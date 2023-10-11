– WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of last night’s NXT and discussed Paul Heyman referring to him as a future WrestleMania main eventer and getting the opportunity to work with John Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Carmelo Hayes on Paul Heyman calling him a future WrestleMania headliner: “[It’s] reassurance. It’s cool hearing things like that from him because you want to believe it about yourself, but when you hear it from somebody whose opinion really matters — it’s just great. It’s super cool.”

On the pressure it gives him: “Also, [feel] a little bit of pressure. It’s like, oh man, that’s how highly he thinks of me? I gotta make sure I live up to expectations, which I will.”

On how Cena wants him to keep working on his craft to avoid becoming complacent: “He’s never really said, ‘Carmelo, I respect the hell out of you.’ It’s just cool to know he’s got my back.”

In the main event of last night’s WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker. Cena was in Hayes’ corner, while Heyman was in the corner of Breakker.