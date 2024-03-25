Carmelo Hayes Reportedly Planned For WWE Main Roster Call-Up Soon

Carmelo Hayes is heading to the WWE main roster moderately soon, according to a new report. Hayes has been a standout on NXT and is currently in the midst of a heated feud with Trick Williams, which will culminate in a match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Fightful Select reports that according to NXT sources, the match between the two will main event the April 6th PPV as is currently planned. That is not locked into place and the main event could still be the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Tony D’Angelo, officials are pushing for Hayes vs. Williams to main event. It was noted that Shawn Michaels has been very hands-on with the storyline.

In regard to main roster plans, the site notes that according to a source Hayes is set to his main roster call-up in the summer and has been set to move up since before the Royal Rumble. As to Williams, officials have noticed the reaction that he got in his appearance on Smackdown back in January. There have some pitches to have Williams and Hayes continue their feud on the main roster, but it’s not clear whether such a thing will happen as of yet.