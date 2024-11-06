– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes discussed the recent WWE roster cuts of Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox. Hayes, who feuded with Corbin in NXT, spoke very highly of Corbin. Below are some highlights:

Hayes on the recent WWE releases: “It’s weird because I’ve been through it a lot unfortunately, where you’re with somebody one day and they’re gone the next. It’s kinda like a survivor’s guilt, you know what I mean? After a day or two, you’re like, ‘Man!’ You just hate to see that for them.”

His thoughts on Baron Corbin: “Listen, Baron was one of the people that actually took a liking to me, and took me under his wing. He did so much for me, he helped me so much, he gave me so much advice. Not just wrestling, life advice, money advice, so many things. I’m forever indebted to Baron Corbin – super talented, and I hate to see him go. That was one of those ones that really kinda hurt, seeing that, because believe it or not, me and Baron were pretty close, pretty tight. Everybody loved Baron.”

Carmelo Hayes on Indi Hartwell: “Obviously everybody knows what Indi means to me and Candice, we absolutely love and we absolutely believe in her. We still do believe that she’s so incredibly young, I think she’s got a lot to offer the wrestling world, and I am very excited to see what she shows the wrestling world. I think she’s got untapped personality, untapped potential. I think when she’s able to finally show that to the world, people are gonna latch on.”