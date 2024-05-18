Carmelo Hayes Says He Didn’t Lose Against Randy Orton

– In the main event of last night’s WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton beat Carmelo Hayes to advance to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. Hayes later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE Digital Exclusive video to discuss his defeat after the show. Below are some highlights:

Carmelo Hayes on not winning against Orton: “Cathy, now is not the time to make jokes, OK? You want to talk about if I lost. You know what? The way I look at it, I didn’t lose. I just didn’t win. Look, Randy Orton, 14-time world champ, all the accolades in the world, but you know? I stood toe to toe with him. I almost beat Randy Orton, just like I almost beat Cody Rhodes. IF you want to talk about facts, you want to talk about stats, this is my second main event here on SmackDown. So you know, that’s a win in itself.”

On his signing bonus being about to hit: “On top of that, my signing bonus hits tomorrow, so I’m already thinking about all the things that I’m gonna buy. Maybe I’m gonna buy a new chain, maybe I’m gonna buy a new car, maybe I’m gonna buy a new house. Maybe I’m gonna buy my girl some jewelry, some purses, all those type of things. OK? Because at the end of the day, the day’s gotta end.”