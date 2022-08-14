wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Says He Won’t Be Joining Hit Row
In a post on Twitter, Carmelo Hayes gave his brief thoughts on the return of Hit Row to WWE, telling fans that he would not join the faction. There had been some suggesting Hayes should take Swerve Strickland’s spot in the group, since Strickland is in AEW.
Hayes wrote: “I am not taking my talents to Hit Row. Shout out to them tho.”
