Carmelo Hayes Segment & More Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes will explain his NXT Vengeance Day actions on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Hayes will explain his attack on Trick Williams that ended last night’s PPV on this week’s episode.

Also announced was a match between Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez, a bout that was set up after Vice cashed in her Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament-granted title shot to be added to Perez’s NXT Women’s Title match at Vengeance Day against Lyra Valkyria midway through the match. Valkyria was able to retain her title in the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network, is:

* Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

* Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic celebration

* Carmelo Hayes explains his attack on Trick Williams