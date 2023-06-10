wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Tells Baron Corbin To Come See Him On Tuesday’s NXT
Carmelo Hayes made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, antagonizing Baron Corbin. This was payback after Corbin showed up on NXT and attacked Hayes two weeks ago. In a video posted to social media, the NXT Champion challenged Corbin to face him on Tuesday’s episode. Corbin is already booked for that show in a match with Ilja Dragunov.
Hayes said: “That’s how we do it, man. You want to come to my show? You want to catch me off-guard on my show? I’ll come to your show and I’ll catch you off-guard. Listen, you come on Tuesday, you see me on Tuesday. I’m 100% now. Let’s get it.”
After their run-in last night on #SmackDown, @Carmelo_WWE is looking forward to seeing @BaronCorbinWWE this tuesday on NXT… 👀 @_trickwilliams #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qk4qdxM7lQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2023
