Carmelo Hayes Tells Baron Corbin To Come See Him On Tuesday’s NXT

Carmelo Hayes made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, antagonizing Baron Corbin. This was payback after Corbin showed up on NXT and attacked Hayes two weeks ago. In a video posted to social media, the NXT Champion challenged Corbin to face him on Tuesday’s episode. Corbin is already booked for that show in a match with Ilja Dragunov.

Hayes said: “That’s how we do it, man. You want to come to my show? You want to catch me off-guard on my show? I’ll come to your show and I’ll catch you off-guard. Listen, you come on Tuesday, you see me on Tuesday. I’m 100% now. Let’s get it.”