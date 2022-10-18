– A big show continues to get bigger for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, which will be the last stop before this weekend’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. Newly added to the card is a tag team match, featuring Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes taking on Wes Lee and Oro Mensah.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Schism vs. Cameron Grimes & The O.C.

* Oro Mensah & Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

* Stacks vs. Opponent to be chosen by Tony D’Angelo

* Kevin Owens to moderate the airing of grievances with Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov ahead of Halloween Havoc.