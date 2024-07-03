– During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes discussed competing in the Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s premium live event. Below are some highlights:

On his “Ruthless Aggression” moment with Adam Cole: “I remember they hated it when I first did it…I was a little hesitant to do something that’s already been exactly done. It’s such an iconic moment. I remember Shawn tweeting something like, ‘It worked out for the last guy.'”

Carmelo Hayes on being used to being put in the deep end: “I’d be lying if I said it felt new because I feel like they did the same thing when I got to NXT. They immediately put me up against Kushida for the cruiserweight championship, put me against Adam Cole, and put me in the Breakout Tournament. I’ve been put in these high-pressure and sink-or-swim situations for as long as I can remember. I’ve proven every time that I’m a swimmer and I’m worth the opportunities.”

On facing Cody Rhodes on SmackDown: “To put me in the mix with the WWE champion Cody Rhodes coming off the high of dethroning Roman Reigns [at WrestleMania 40] and me being the first person he’s in the ring with is a huge trust. I wanted to prove I was of that caliber and I was the right guy. I was going to get in there and put on a quality match with the WWE champion and even in defeat look good.”

On mixing up LA Knight and Logan Paul’s names: “People were roasting me. He’s quick. He’s watching for things. It’s what it was. I’m not perfect bro… We were laughing about it. It was what it was.”

Carmelo Hayes faces Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, July 6. It will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.